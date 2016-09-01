Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
8 minutes ago Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
2 hours ago Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
5 hours ago Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
World
Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio
World
Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China
World
Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
World
Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

Sep. 01 2016 — 18:33
— Update: 18:41

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

Sep. 01 2016 — 18:33
— Update: 18:41
Trenton Bricken / Facebook

A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to a Russian Orthodox priest, the Kremlin announced Thursday.

Students from the prestigious British boarding school met with Russia's head of state on Wednesday in a state room normally reserved for foreign dignitaries.

Photos on social media showed the boys shaking Putin’s hand, holding a group discussion, and adopting a controversial "lads on tour" pose in the heart of the Kremlin.

Speaking on Thursday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had found the meeting “interesting,” and that “the discussion was completely open, with no agenda.”

He also confirmed that the meeting had been facilitated by Russian Orthodox priest, Father Tikhon Shevkunov, who is widely rumored to be Putin's spiritual advisor. The Eton pupils had approached Shevkunov after he gave a talk at the school, Peskov said.

Peskov would not answer questions on whether Father Tikhon was "Putin’s private priest" but confirmed that the pair knew each other and that the priest took part in many of the presidential administration's projects. 

Eton student David Wei later wrote on Facebook that the meeting had required him to send “1040 emails over 10 months" and caused “paranoia and countless sleepless nights,” British newspaper The Guardian reported.

Wei also said that the arduous organization for the meeting had been worth it and that the boys had “given a genuine impression of themselves” to which Putin had “shown his human face.”

Eton College, an institution which charges annual fees of almost $50,000, has distanced itself from the meeting. “This was a private visit by a small group of boys, organized entirely at their own initiative and independently of the college,” a spokesperson said.

Related
Russia
Russian Education Minister Asked to Explain Past 'Pro-Stalin' Remarks
Russia
Russian Orthodox Priest Denounces Image of Stalin as Patriotic Ruler
Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

2 hours ago

Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Thursday. Five women who lost relatives in the tragedy ...

5 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

6 hours ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

8 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

23 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

1 day ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

5 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

6 hours ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

8 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

5 hours ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

6 hours ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

8 hours ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
56 minutes ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
56 minutes ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This year I’m anticipating a slew of words all connected with accusation, blame and getting caught. It’s not the Summer of Love, it’s the ...

Print edition — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

5 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

5 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is ...

5 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

5 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to ...

5 hours ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

5 hours ago

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “It doesn’t really depend on any of us,” he told The Moscow Times. “It is all in their hands now.” Obydyonnov, 40, is one of more than 100 athletes who have appealed to the International Paralympic Committee ...

6 hours ago

A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe over how to interact with Russia following the Ukraine crisis. Philippe Pegorier was seen by many Europeans in Moscow as too loud in his criticism of Western sanctions on Russia.

see more

6 hours ago

A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe over how to interact with Russia following ...

7 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on ...

6 hours ago

A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is part of an ongoing debate within Europe over how to interact with Russia following the Ukraine crisis. Philippe Pegorier was seen by many Europeans in Moscow as too loud in his criticism of Western sanctions on Russia.

New issue — today

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
2 hours ago
This morning, millions of children in Russia have donned their school uniforms to mark the start of a new school year. While yawns and groans ...

23 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different countries strutting their stuff on Red Square. If that's not your cup ...

22 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin
The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

22 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin
The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation or outbreak of violence that would endanger the regional status quo.

1 day ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Swedish furniture company IKEA has threatened to reduce its investment in Russia after losing a court case worth ...

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

1 day ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Swedish furniture company IKEA has threatened to reduce its investment in Russia after losing a court case worth ...

1 day ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out in favor of bringing Russia back into the G8, Germany's ...

23 hours ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court
Russia has lost its appeal against the ban which excludes the county's entire Paralympic squad from next month’s ...

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped three Russian athletes of their medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympic ...
6 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
6 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ...

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

1 day ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

1 day ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

2 days ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

2 days ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

2 days ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border
23 hours ago
As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov are reported to be trapped on the Polish border in ...
Fleeing Chechen Refugees Stranded on Polish-Belarus Border
23 hours ago
As many as a several hundred Chechens fleeing the regime ...
Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More
7 hours ago
Moscow's biggest military music festival is in town this week so look out for groups from 13 different ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

The priority for Moscow amid a power transfer in Uzbekistan is to prevent a major confrontation ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: ...

Most Read

Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Islam Karimov’s Suspected End Presents Challenges for the Kremlin

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+