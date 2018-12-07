News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 07 2018 - 15:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Shrugs off U.S. Call to Scrap Nuclear-Capable Missile

Sergei Grits / AP / TASS

The Kremlin shrugged off a U.S. call for it to scrap a nuclear-capable missile on Friday, saying it was in compliance with the Cold-War era arms control treaty Washington accuses the missile of violating.

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that Russia must scrap its 9M729 nuclear-capable cruise missiles and launchers or modify the weapons' range to return to compliance with the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty and avert a U.S. pullout from the pact.

"Russia has not violated, is not violating and remains committed to its obligations under the INF treaty," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the U.S. call. 



Latest news

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan
Meanwhile…
Dec. 07 2018
Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan
Ex-Science Teachers Busted in Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab in Russia
Meanwhile…
Dec. 07 2018
Ex-Science Teachers Busted in Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab in Russia
Russian Police Shut Down Sixth Concert of Outspoken IC3PEAK Tech Duo
News
Dec. 07 2018
Russian Police Shut Down Sixth Concert of Outspoken IC3PEAK Tech Duo
By Reuters

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Sign up for our weekly newsletter