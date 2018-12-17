News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 17 2018 - 14:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Shrugs off Limits on Russian Business Leaders at Davos Forum

Oleg Deripaska (Mikhail Metsel / TASS)

The Kremlin on Monday shrugged off reported restrictions on Russian business leaders who take part in the Davos world economic forum in January and said it welcomed a move by the organizers to lift a ban on several Russian tycoons.

The Financial Times reported last month that Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg and Andrey Kostin had been told to stay away from the high-profile forum due to caution over dealing with business people under sanctions from Washington.

Read More
Russia Will Boycott Davos Forum If Sanctioned Oligarchs Are Barred — PM

Russia's RIA news agency cited a government source on Saturday as saying the ban had been lifted. But online news portal The Bell reported on Monday that organizers had made lifting the ban conditional on the Russian business people not appearing on panels with U.S. citizens at the forum or attending any U.S.-organised side events.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow welcomed the move to allow the business leaders to attend and shrugged off any restrictions on them, saying they could meet business people and officials from other nations instead. 

U.K. Suspends Visa Program for Super Rich in Crime Crackdown
News
Dec. 06 2018
U.K. Suspends Visa Program for Super Rich in Crime Crackdown
Ex-Wife of Russian Billionaire Secures First Part of $572M Divorce Bill
News
Dec. 14 2018
Ex-Wife of Russian Billionaire Secures First Part of $572M Divorce Bill
Allegations Against Butina Groundless, Kremlin Says
News
Dec. 14 2018
Allegations Against Butina Groundless, Kremlin Says


Latest news

Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
News
Dec. 17 2018
Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
News
Dec. 17 2018
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent
Meanwhile…
Dec. 17 2018
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

Russian Transport Official Fired After Wife Purchases 66 Cars for Personal Use

Sign up for our weekly newsletter