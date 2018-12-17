Kremlin Shrugs off Limits on Russian Business Leaders at Davos Forum

The Kremlin on Monday shrugged off reported restrictions on Russian business leaders who take part in the Davos world economic forum in January and said it welcomed a move by the organizers to lift a ban on several Russian tycoons.

The Financial Times reported last month that Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg and Andrey Kostin had been told to stay away from the high-profile forum due to caution over dealing with business people under sanctions from Washington.