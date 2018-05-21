News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 21 2018 - 15:05
By Reuters

Kremlin Says U.K.'s 'Dirty Money' Report Is Russophobic, Unfair Competition

Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Monday a report drawn up by British lawmakers about "dirty" Russian money was evidence of Russophobic hysteria in Britain and unfair competition against Russian business.

Britain is determined to tackle the problem of illicit money flows, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, after a report by lawmakers said Russian money laundered by British financial institutions harms national security.

Read More
Russian 'Dirty Money' in London Undermines National Security, U.K. Lawmakers Warn

"This is nothing other than the latest step in line with unfriendly, unfair competition," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
News
May 18 2018
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
Remember When Berezovsky Floated Prince Harry as Russia's Next Tsar?
Meanwhile…
May 18 2018
Remember When Berezovsky Floated Prince Harry as Russia's Next Tsar?
Russia's RT Faces Three New Investigations in Britain
News
May 21 2018
Russia's RT Faces Three New Investigations in Britain

Latest news

Poll Names Cursing Capitals of Russia
Meanwhile…
May 21 2018
Poll Names Cursing Capitals of Russia
Kremlin Defends Putin’s Bouquet for Merkel Against Allegations of Sexism
News
May 21 2018
Kremlin Defends Putin’s Bouquet for Merkel Against Allegations of Sexism
Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives in Arctic
News
May 21 2018
Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives in Arctic
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox