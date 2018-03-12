News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 12 2018 - 15:03
By Reuters

Kremlin Says Spy Attack in Britain Not a Matter for Russian Government

Dmitry Peskov / Kremlin Press Service

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was not a matter for the Russian government.

"The mentioned Russian citizen worked for one of the British intelligence services, the incident occurred in Great Britain. This is not a matter for the Russian government," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also said he had not heard allegations from British politicians about possible Russian involvement in the attack.

