News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 02 2018 - 17:11
By Reuters

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump will meet for a long session on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina in a month's time, a Kremlin aide said Friday.

A separate meeting between the leaders on Nov. 11 during events in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I would be short, said the aide, Yury Ushakov.

The two leaders have not met face-to-face since a bilateral summit in July in Helsinki that stirred anger in the United States, where Trump was accused of cozying up to the Kremlin.

Asked how long Moscow expected the meeting with Trump to last in Paris, Ushakov told reporters the meeting would be short but that a later meeting on the sidelines of the G20, taking place over Nov 30 and Dec 1, would be "lengthy and substantive".

The White House had no immediate comment.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said this week following a trip to Moscow that the White House had formally invited Putin to Washington next year.

Speaking in ex-Soviet Georgia on Oct. 26, Bolton said that the Paris meeting would be brief and more of "a base-touching exercise."

Latest news

Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
Man Suspected of Stealing 18 Tons of Chocolate to Pay off Debt, Russian Police Say
Meanwhile…
Nov. 02 2018
Man Suspected of Stealing 18 Tons of Chocolate to Pay off Debt, Russian Police Say
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow

Opinion

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)

News

Russian TV Invites U.S Presenter Megyn Kelly to Host Show

Sign up for our weekly newsletter