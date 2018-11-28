News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 28 2018 - 17:11
By Reuters

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock

Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina this month.

The meeting was thrown into doubt on Tuesday. Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post that he might cancel the meeting, after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels at the weekend. The Kremlin, however, has said it thought the meeting was still on.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow would prefer Washington to use direct diplomatic channels to speak to Russia, rather than through media outlets.

Trump Says May Cancel Putin Meeting at G20 Over Ukraine Conflict

The two leaders will discuss strategic stability when they meet in Buenos Aires and the United States' planned withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The talks will also broach Syria, Iran and North Korea, he said.

By Reuters

