News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 30 2018 - 17:11
By Reuters

Kremlin Says Putin and Trump will Have Impromptu Meeting at G20, RIA Reports

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a brief impromptu meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Argentina just as he will with other leaders at the G20 summit, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Argentina after Russia captured three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews off the coast of Crimea.

Trump Says May Cancel Putin Meeting at G20 Over Ukraine Conflict
News
Nov. 28 2018
Trump Says May Cancel Putin Meeting at G20 Over Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Donald Trump Cancels G20 Meeting With Putin Over Kerch Crisis
News
Nov. 29 2018
Donald Trump Cancels G20 Meeting With Putin Over Kerch Crisis


Latest news

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says
Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports
Ukraine's Security Service Raids Home of Moscow-Backed Monastery Head
News
Nov. 30 2018
Ukraine's Security Service Raids Home of Moscow-Backed Monastery Head
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia and Ukraine Clash Over Kerch Strait, Explained

Meanwhile…

Communists’ Religious Feelings Were Violated by Proposal to Replace Lenin’s Body, Party Official Says

News

Russia and Ukraine Trade Barbs After Incident in Sea of Azov

Sign up for our weekly newsletter