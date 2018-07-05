News By Reuters

Kremlin Says Offer to Help in Britain Salisbury Attack Was Rejected

British Security Minister Ben Wallace. Security News Desk / Youtube

The Kremlin said on Thursday it had offered Britain its assistance in investigating a nerve agent attack on a Russian former spy and his daughter in Salisbury in March long ago, but had been rebuffed. The Kremlin was commenting on remarks by British Security Minister Ben Wallace who earlier on Thursday called on Moscow to give details about the original Novichok nerve agent attack after two British citizens were struck down with the same poison.

Moscow denies any involvement in the original attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and has cast allegations of Russian involvement as part of a sophisticated plot to damage its reputation and hosting of the football World Cup. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had long been ready to help Britain get to the bottom of what really happened to the Skripals but complained it had been ignored. "To my shame I don't know who Ben Wallace is," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the British minister's call for Russian help.

