Is Morgan Freeman Stressed Out? The Kremlin Thinks So

Famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is suffering from emotional stress, the Kremlin said on Wednesday in response to a campaign calling for an investigation into Russian interference into U.S. affairs.

In a video shared online on Monday, Freeman said the United States was “at war” with Russia.

The U.S. is carrying out three Congressional investigations and an independent special counsel probe into allegations that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election in support of President Donald Trump.

The Committee to Investigate Russia, the non-profit group which published Freeman’s appeal, says it wants to help Americans “understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy."