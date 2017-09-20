Is Morgan Freeman Stressed Out? The Kremlin Thinks So

Famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is suffering from emotional stress, the Kremlin said on Wednesday in response to a campaign calling for an investigation into Russian interference into U.S. affairs.
In a video shared online on Monday, Freeman said the United States was “at war” with Russia.
The U.S. is carrying out three Congressional investigations and an independent special counsel probe into allegations that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election in support of President Donald Trump.
The Committee to Investigate Russia, the non-profit group which published Freeman’s appeal, says it wants to help Americans “understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday dismissed Freeman's words “as purely emotional” in a conference call with reporters.
“Many creative people fall prey to emotional stress without real information about the real state of things,” he was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
The Committee to Investigate Russia lists director Rob Reiner and former U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper as two advisory board members. It states on its website that “too many Americans and too many of our elected officials are ignoring or not understanding Russia’s attacks against our country.”
Peskov described those leading the campaign as being in a state of “emotional exaltation, a continuation of a form of McCarthyism.”
“With time this will pass,” he said.