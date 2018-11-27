News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 27 2018 - 14:11
By Reuters

Kremlin Says Martial Law Could Raise Tension in Ukraine Conflict

Petr Poroshenko / TASS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the introduction of martial law in Ukraine following Russia's seizure of three vessels in the Kerch Strait could create tension in Ukraine's conflict-stricken south-east.

Kiev on Monday imposed martial law for 30 days in parts of the country most vulnerable to an attack from Russia after President Petro Poroshenko warned of the "extremely serious" threat of a land invasion.

"The imposition of martial law in various regions potentially could lead to the threat of an escalation of tension in the conflict region, in the south-east (of Ukraine)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Opinion
Oct. 30 2018
Russia’s Roadmap to Exiting Ukraine (Op-ed)
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
News
Oct. 31 2018
Ukraine Officials Accuse Russia of Recruiting Ukrainian Military Wives
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine
News
Nov. 02 2018
France, Germany Blame Moscow for Downing of OSCE Drone in Eastern Ukraine

Latest news

Facebook Knew of Russia Harvesting Data in 2014, Lawmaker Says
News
Nov. 27 2018
Facebook Knew of Russia Harvesting Data in 2014, Lawmaker Says
Communists’ Religious Feelings Were Violated by Proposal to Replace Lenin’s Body, Party Official Says
Meanwhile…
Nov. 27 2018
Communists’ Religious Feelings Were Violated by Proposal to Replace Lenin’s Body, Party Official Says
European Politicians Call for New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine
News
Nov. 27 2018
European Politicians Call for New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

News

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador

Sign up for our weekly newsletter