Kremlin Says U.S. Senator's Comparison of Russian Leadership to Mafia is 'Russophobic'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he found a U.S. senator’s statement comparing the Russian leadership to the mafia “difficult to understand.”

Senator John Kennedy traveled to Moscow as part of a congressional delegation earlier this month. The group met with high-ranking Russian officials and reportedly discussed the conflict in Syria, Ukraine and alleged elections meddling.

In comments to the press, Kennedy described Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as “a bully.”