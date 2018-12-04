News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 04 2018 - 13:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Regrets U.S.-Russia Dialogue Is Not Working Out

Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it regretted that dialogue between Russia and the United States was not working out despite what it said was a series of important strategic issues that needed to be discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were due to have an extended meeting at a G20 Summit in Argentina at the weekend, but Trump canceled after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews.

"Dialogue is not working out despite certain plans and certain homework done by both sides," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. 



Latest news

U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty
News
Dec. 04 2018
U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty
Crimea Power Stations in Sanctions Row Could Face New Delay
News
Dec. 04 2018
Crimea Power Stations in Sanctions Row Could Face New Delay
Russia Won't `Beg' for Meeting With Trump, Kremlin Aide Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russia Won't `Beg' for Meeting With Trump, Kremlin Aide Says
By Reuters

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Sign up for our weekly newsletter