News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 01 2019 - 13:02
By Reuters

Kremlin Denies Receiving Message From Venezuela's Guaido

Juan Guaido (Cristian Hernandes / EPA / TASS)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday Moscow had not yet received a message from Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who said he had sent a communication to Russia.

"We have not received any messages yet. If or when we receive it, we will review it," Peskov told reporters.

He said Russia did not recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president and denied any Russia's involvement in the sale of Venezuelan gold.

Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 24 2019
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)


Latest news

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty
News
Feb. 01 2019
'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty
Soviet Citizen Finally Gets Russian Passport After 28 Years
News
Feb. 01 2019
Soviet Citizen Finally Gets Russian Passport After 28 Years
U.S. Suspends Compliance With INF Treaty, Gives Russia 6 Months
News
Feb. 01 2019
U.S. Suspends Compliance With INF Treaty, Gives Russia 6 Months
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

Meanwhile…

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage

News

Russian Mercenaries Arrive in Venezuela to Shore Up Maduro's Rule

News

5,000 World Cup Fans Never Left Russia, Police Say

News

Moscow Hit by Freak Snowstorm, in Photos

Sign up for our weekly newsletter