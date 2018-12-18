News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 18 2018 - 12:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Rejects New U.S. Reports Alleging Russian Election Meddling

Michael Vadon / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected two new U.S. reports alleging Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, saying they lacked detail and failed to explain how the Russian government was allegedly involved.

Reports by private experts released on Monday by U.S. senators from both parties alleged that Moscow's election meddling on social media had been more widespread than previously thought and included attempts to divide Americans by race and extreme ideology.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any meddling in U.S. politics, casting the allegations as part of a politically-motivated anti-Russian campaign. 

