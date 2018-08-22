News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 22 2018 - 14:08
By Reuters

Kremlin Rejects Facebook's Allegations of Disinformation Campaign

Dmitry Peskov / Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected allegations from Facebook that Russia's GRU military intelligence service had been using the social media site to run disinformation campaigns, saying it did not understand the basis for such accusations.

Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, and Alphabet Inc collectively removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation on Tuesday, while Facebook took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia.

Russian Senators Call on Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify on Privacy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Facebook's Russia-related allegations made no sense to Moscow and said they looked similar to previous groundless allegations from other sources like Microsoft.

"They are all trying to outdo one another with their statements which all look like carbon copies of one another," said Peskov.

"There is no supporting explanation and we do not understand on what they are based."

