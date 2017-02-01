Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
7 hours ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
18 hours agoRussian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief
18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more