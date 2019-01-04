Meanwhile…

Kremlin Propagandist Reprises Rap Performance

Rossiya 1

MC Kiselyov took the stage and dropped the mic once again. Dmitry Kiselyov, a state television pundit famous for espousing anti-Western views during prime time, took on the role of a rapper during a New Year's comedy show. Though he fully got into character — sporting a tracksuit, sneakers, a baseball cap and dance moves that included dabbing — Kiselyov’s rhymes stayed true to his politics.

Having failed to destroy Russian rap, the Kremlin is clearly trying to kill it by becoming rappers themselves. Here chief TV propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov vows to "put my gas pipeline on your sanctions"pic.twitter.com/w9aZIk2mtT — max seddon (@maxseddon) January 3, 2019

“Europe with its lectures, [Russia] denounced by foreigners,” Kiselyov rapped on a state-run Rossiya-1 show that aired on Thursday. “But coolly and refusing to be provoked, we put our gas pipelines on your sanctions.” A few bars later, the journalist commonly referred to as the Kremlin’s top propagandist, accused countries of “cutting ties with Russia, but it’s just grandstanding,” “They may burn them all they want, we’ll keep building bridges,” Kiselyov rapped as computer graphics displayed him standing on the rail and car bridge that Russia built last year connecting the mainland to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

