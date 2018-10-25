Kremlin Propagandist Calls to Define Limits of Free Speech in Russia

Top Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov asked Russian academics on Thursday “to define the limits of what is not inadmissible and what is allowed under freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”

Kiselyov, often described as the Kremlin’s chief spin doctor, is best known as presenter of Vesti Nedeli, a weekly news programme on the state-run Rossia 1 television network. Earlier this week, Kiselyov suggested “narrowing the range of freedom of speech in Russia,” when criticizing an upcoming satirical film about the siege of Leningrad during World War II.