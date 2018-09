News By Reuters

Kremlin on Skripal Suspect Identification: 'Many People Look Alike'

The Kremlin on Thursday cast doubt on photographs that appeared to show a suspect in the Skripal poisoning case was a Russian intelligence officer, saying that "many people look alike." British officials have released surveillance footage of two men they said flew from Russia to Britain using fake passports and then used a nerve agent hidden in a vial of perfume that poisoned Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Bellingcat investigative website this week published a photograph of someone who looked like one of the men, and whom it identified as Russian military intelligence colonel Anatoliy Chepiga — challenging the Kremlin account that the two men were civilians in Britain on a sightseeing visit. Asked about the Bellingcat report on a regular conference call with reporters on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Many people look alike, but I cannot tell you who this citizen who was pointed out in this investigation is."

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said the two men shown in British surveillance footage near Skripal's home in the English city of Salisbury were civilians and there was nothing criminal about their activity. Asked on Thursday to comment on Putin's words in the light of the new information, Peskov said: "The president said that these people were civilians. Thus, he voiced the information that he had received... You and I know nothing about these people's past, it is outside our (job) function." He said Russian officials would look into the information brought to light by the Bellingcat report. The man named by Bellingcat, Anatoly Chepiga, has been designated a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of Russia's highest honors, according to the website of the military academy he attended and photographs of a memorial on which his name is inscribed. "We will check the lists of honorees," Peskov said. Sergei Skripal, a Russian ex-spy who leaked secrets to Western intelligence, was found slumped on a public bench in Salisbury on March 4, alongside his daughter, Yulia. They were in a coma for weeks. British officials said they had been poisoned with the Russian-developed "Novichok" nerve agent. They have been discharged from hospital but a local woman, Dawn Sturgess, died after accidental exposure to the agent, British officials said. The Skripal poisoning has deepened Russia's international isolation. Britain accused it of using a military-grade chemical weapon on its soil and Washington, rallying to London's support, has warned it will impose new sanctions on Russia. Moscow has denied any involvement in the Skripal poisoning, saying Western states are gripped by "Russophobia" and that British authorities have failed to produce any evidence.

