Kremlin Notes U.S. Invite, Says Putin and Trump Have Other Chances to Meet

The Kremlin was reticent on Tuesday about whether it would accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a summit with Vladimir Putin in Washington later this year, saying only that the two men had other chances to meet as well.

The Kremlin's failure to swiftly accept Trump's invitation for a Washington summit has been noticeable. Though Moscow saw the Helsinki summit n the two leaders held last week as a success, the fiercely negative reaction by some U.S. politicians to Trump's performance has taken some in Russia aback.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that though Washington and Moscow agreed there was a need for another Putin-Trump meeting, Russia had not yet begun any practical preparations for a new meeting.

"There are other options [to meet] which our leaders can look at," Ushakov told reporters, citing a meeting of G20 leaders in Argentina which starts at the end of November.

"Maybe there will be other international events which Trump and Putin will take part in."

'Let the Dust Settle'

Ushakov did not explain why Moscow had not yet accepted Trump's invitation. But when he was asked for details about how Trump had behaved at the Helsinki summit, he declined, citing a desire not to inflame what he described as an already overheated U.S. political situation.