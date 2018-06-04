News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 04 2018 - 13:06
By Reuters

The Kremlin Has Invited North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry / Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. 

Peskov said Kim may visit Russia as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

He added that "the details and time will be further coordinated through diplomatic channels.”

The Kremlin's invitation comes days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea.

