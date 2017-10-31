Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Kremlin Doesn't Feel Guilty About Manafort Indictment, Says Putin's Spokesman
2 hours ago Doing Business in Russia Is Easier Than in Brussels, World Bank Ranking Shows
2 hours ago Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space
Russia
Mr. Putin: Turning Neighbor into Adversary (Op-ed)
Russia
Doing Business in Russia Is Easier Than in Brussels, World Bank Ranking Shows
Russia
Severed Pig Head Greets Irkutsk Businessman Who Offered Alexei Navalny Meeting Space
Russia
Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

The Kremlin Doesn't Feel Guilty About Manafort Indictment, Says Putin's Spokesman

Oct 31, 2017 — 19:22
— Update: 19:21

The Kremlin Doesn't Feel Guilty About Manafort Indictment, Says Putin's Spokesman

Oct 31, 2017 — 19:22
— Update: 19:21
Paul Manafort (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

Russia has nothing to do with the sweeping investigations into election meddling in the U.S., Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.  

On Monday, U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller released three indictments in an ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election that saw Donald Trump elected president. Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were charged with failing to disclose overseas payments from the pro-Kremlin Ukrainian Party of Regions and conspiring to launder money. 

George Papadopoulous, a former foreign policy advisor, was also indicted after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with Russian officials.

"Any accusations made against American citizens within the framework of domestic U.S. investigations do not concern us, it is America's internal affair,” Peskov was cited as saying at a news conference Tuesday by the state-funded news agency TASS.

"But we are following them with interest."

See: The Russia Probe: Manafort Faces Conspiracy Charges

Peskov said media accounts indicated that "other countries and people" figured in the charges, but Moscow "hoped these processes did not enable the heightening of already rampant Russophobic hysteria."

"Moscow never felt guilty, so it feels no need for vindication now," added Peskov.

TASS said the indictment against Manafort and Gates was related to Ukraine, not Russia, but failed to note the Ukrainian Party of Region's ties to Russia and the mention of Russian officials in Papadopoulous’ indictment.

Related
Russia
The Russia Probe: Manafort Faces Conspiracy Charges
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+