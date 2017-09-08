Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Regions Lure Young Voters With Raffles and Rap Concerts
1 hour ago Moscow's Upcoming Municipal Elections Attract Young Candidates
4 hours ago Kremlin Distances Itself From Fake Facebook Accounts Ad Buying Revelation
World
Putin Proposes Building Bridge Connecting Russia to Japan as Sign of Peace
World
South Korean Leader Says Putin Has 'Soul of a Siberian Tiger'
World
Facebook Blocks 470 Fake Accounts Linked to Russian 'Troll Factory'
World
U.S. in Talks to Buy 5 Rocket Engines From Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Distances Itself From Fake Facebook Accounts Ad Buying Revelation

Sep 8, 2017 — 10:28
— Update: 10:28

Kremlin Distances Itself From Fake Facebook Accounts Ad Buying Revelation

Sep 8, 2017 — 10:28
— Update: 10:28
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Kremlin Press Service

The Kremlin has nothing to do with the hundreds of fake Facebook accounts that reportedly bought political ads during the U.S. presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“We have never heard about this. We do not know anything about, and moreover we have nothing to do with these cases,” Peskov told reporters, as quoted by the state-run TASS news agency.

Facebook revealed this week that it had shut down 470 “inauthentic” Russia-based accounts that bought 3,000 social and political ads for $100,000. The social media platform said the purchased ads, linked to the infamous “troll factory” based in St. Petersburg, ran from 2015 until earlier this year. One-quarter of the 3,000 ads targeted specific geographical locations “to amplify divisive messages.”

“We ask you not to associate us with this story about Facebook,” Peskov said, state-run RIA news agency reported Thursday.

Facebook analysis reportedly traced the ad sales to the Internet Research Agency, a so-called “troll factory” that employs users to advance pro-Kremlin propaganda online.

Related
Russia
Facebook Moves to Seize Russian Domain Name
Russia
Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Given Jail Time
World
Facebook Blocks 470 Fake Accounts Linked to Russian 'Troll Factory'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+