Kremlin Dismisses Trump Collusion Reports as ‘Conspiracy’

The Kremlin has brushed off the most recent round of media reports suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump may have acted in the interests of Russia, describing the claims as a “conspiracy.”

Trump said on Monday he never worked for Russia, his first direct denial after a New York Times report that the FBI in 2017 investigated whether he acted against U.S. interests. He also disputed a Washington Post report that he had concealed details about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and confiscated his interpreter's notes.

“This is a conspiracy that has no relation to reality,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Argumenty i Fakty tabloid in an interview published Tuesday.