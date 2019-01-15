News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 15 2019 - 11:01

Kremlin Dismisses Trump Collusion Reports as ‘Conspiracy’

Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin has brushed off the most recent round of media reports suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump may have acted in the interests of Russia, describing the claims as a “conspiracy.”

Trump said on Monday he never worked for Russia, his first direct denial after a New York Times report that the FBI in 2017 investigated whether he acted against U.S. interests. He also disputed a Washington Post report that he had concealed details about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and confiscated his interpreter's notes.

“This is a conspiracy that has no relation to reality,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Argumenty i Fakty tabloid in an interview published Tuesday.

Read More
The Perils of Overestimating Putin (Op-ed)

Peskov also reiterated the argument that Trump is a victim of hostile forces in the United States. “America has found itself in a unique situation: there’s both a social and government divide,” Peskov said. “This results in difficult conditions which Trump has to work in.”

The Times reported Friday that the FBI opened the investigation after Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey raised concerns that the president posed a threat to national security. On Saturday, the Post reported Trump took notes that his interpreter made during a 2017 meeting in Hamburg with Putin and told him not to divulge details to other administration officials.

Congressional Democrats raised the possibility of subpoenaing the translator.

Trump's relations with Russia and Putin have clouded his presidency from the beginning and he has long dismissed the federal investigation into whether his 2016 campaign worked with Russia to sway the election as a hoax and a "witch hunt.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Moscow led a propaganda and hacking campaign designed to tip the 2016 White House race to Trump. Russia has denied interfering.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Trust Is Key to Repairing Ties With Russia (Op-ed)
Opinion
Dec. 19 2018
Trust Is Key to Repairing Ties With Russia (Op-ed)
Russia Used Social Media for Widespread Meddling in U.S. Politics — Reports
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russia Used Social Media for Widespread Meddling in U.S. Politics — Reports
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina
News
Dec. 19 2018
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina


Latest news

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
News
Jan. 15 2019
Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
News
Jan. 15 2019
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds
News
Jan. 15 2019
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

Opinion

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter