Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland
Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway
U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims
So Long, Joe
Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird
Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway
Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms
Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

Jan 16, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 18:31

Kremlin Press Service / Gage Skidmore / Modified by MT

The Kremlin has denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, the TASS news agency reported Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that "no arrangements and no preparations are being made for any kind of meeting, as Mr. Trump and the [Russian] president have not discussed anything.”

In an earlier interview to American broadcaster ABC, Peskov said that the American people could expect Putin to congratulate Trump on his inauguration in line with usual protocol, but that any further dialogue would depend on the men themselves.

Peskov did maintain that the two world leaders should meet sooner rather than later.  "Given the current state of bilateral relations and tensions, including the public opinion of both countries, of course, it is best to sit opposite each other and say what is necessary," he said.

So Long, Joe

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims

Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

Trump 'Understands' Fears of Russian Expansionism

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?

January 12

Top 10 Most Beautiful Russian Villages

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

Activist Pavlensky Flees Russia Seeking Political Asylum Amid Rape Allegations

Russia Hopes to End Agricultural Counter Sanctions by 2017

"I'm Shocked, Just Shocked!" in Three Russian Letters

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

Families of Tu-154 Crash Victims Outraged by 'Low-Key' Funeral

Russian Officers Investigate Fatal Obstruction of Medical Services

Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills

Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race

More Than One Million Russians Convicted in 2016

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Rises, High-Flyers, Death Rays and a Pole Pretending to be an American

Damned Either Way

