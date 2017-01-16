Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

The Kremlin has denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, the TASS news agency reported Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that "no arrangements and no preparations are being made for any kind of meeting, as Mr. Trump and the [Russian] president have not discussed anything.”

In an earlier interview to American broadcaster ABC, Peskov said that the American people could expect Putin to congratulate Trump on his inauguration in line with usual protocol, but that any further dialogue would depend on the men themselves.

Peskov did maintain that the two world leaders should meet sooner rather than later. "Given the current state of bilateral relations and tensions, including the public opinion of both countries, of course, it is best to sit opposite each other and say what is necessary," he said.