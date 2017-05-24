Russia
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

May 24, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:55

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

May 24, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:55
Vladimir Putin (R) meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FC Krasnodar Stadium, May 23, 2017. Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The Kremlin has denied reports that Russia could soon clampdown on foreign football players joining the country's top teams.

Officials discussed the possibility of barring foreign players from Russia's Premier League during a meeting of the Presidential Sports Council on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quick to play down the proposals, telling reporters that the idea did not have Kremlin support.

Peskov said that Putin had acknowledged "difficulties in training Russian athletes," but insisted that "no-one spoke about any specific solutions."

Read More: Russian Police Go After Football Hooligans Ahead of World Cup

Teams in Russia's Premier League are only allowed to have six foreign players on the pitch at any one time. The quota was last changed at the end of the 2014/2015 season.

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
5 hours ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

1 day ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

1 day ago

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with hip crowds or just kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

5 days ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new ...

2 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the ...

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
4 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

2 days ago
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the ...

Unlikely Asylum

4 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held ...

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

2 days ago
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett ...
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

4 days ago

4 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

5 days ago

5 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But ...

