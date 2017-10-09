Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate

The Kremlin has distanced itself from the fake burger allegedly sold in a New York restaurant in honor of President Vladimir Putin’s 65th birthday on Saturday.

Ruptly, the video news service of Kremlin-backed RT, removed the video depicting the “Putin Burger” in Lucy’s Cantina Royale after independent journalist Alexei Kovalev debunked the story.

Ruptly issued a correction, stating: “The report was carried out by individual employees and not the restaurant itself, which, regrettably, compromised the accuracy of this video.”

“We in the administration are engaged in various matters,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday, the state-run TASS news agency reported. “We haven’t gotten around to burgers yet.”

Peskov added that he was unaware of Putin’s reaction to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s birthday present — a duvet cover depicting them shaking hands.