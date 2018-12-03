Kremlin Denies Accusation it Has Designs on Ukrainian Sea Ports

The Kremlin on Monday called absurd a Ukrainian accusation it has designs on the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk in order to create a land corridor between Russian-annexed Crimea and eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

As tensions between Kiev and Moscow have risen over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews on Nov. 25, some Ukrainian politicians have suggested the move was the prelude to a wider Russian invasion.

"It's an absurd statement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It's another attempt to generate tension."