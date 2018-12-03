News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 03 2018 - 14:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Denies Accusation it Has Designs on Ukrainian Sea Ports

most.life

The Kremlin on Monday called absurd a Ukrainian accusation it has designs on the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk in order to create a land corridor between Russian-annexed Crimea and eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

As tensions between Kiev and Moscow have risen over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews on Nov. 25, some Ukrainian politicians have suggested the move was the prelude to a wider Russian invasion.

"It's an absurd statement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It's another attempt to generate tension."

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
News
Nov. 07 2018
Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
What’s Behind Russia’s Sanctions on Ukraine? (Op-ed)
Opinion
Nov. 12 2018
What’s Behind Russia’s Sanctions on Ukraine? (Op-ed)
Ukraine Separatists Elect Leaders as Kiev and Moscow Trade Barbs
News
Nov. 13 2018
Ukraine Separatists Elect Leaders as Kiev and Moscow Trade Barbs


Latest news

Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
News
Dec. 04 2018
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
News
Dec. 03 2018
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
By Reuters

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter