News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 07 2019 - 14:02

Kremlin Denies About-Face on Maduro, Brushes Off Evacuation Plans

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin / Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin has denied that it is wavering in its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro following media reports that Russia is beginning to doubt the leader’s ability to survive an opposition challenge.

While Moscow has publicly backed Maduro as he faces calls to step down, Bloomberg on Wednesday cited unnamed sources close to the Kremlin as saying that Russia is beginning to worry over the embattled leader’s weakening hand. At least one Russian senator has publicly acknowledged that “time isn’t on Maduro’s side” amid the Venezuelan political and economic crisis as more countries declare support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Read More
Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

“The Kremlin’s position hasn’t changed at all,” the RBC news website quoted presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters on Thursday, indicating that Moscow continues its support for Maduro.

Asked if Russia was hatching plans to evacuate Maduro, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the issue “hasn’t come into the picture and isn’t raised.”

Russia and the United States do not maintain contacts on Venezuela, Peskov added.

Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 24 2019
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)


Latest news

Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
News
Feb. 07 2019
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter