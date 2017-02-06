Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
13 seconds ago Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'
38 minutes ago Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law
2 hours ago Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'
Russia
Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law
Russia
Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.
Russia
Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports
Russia
Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
13 seconds ago Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'
38 minutes ago Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law
2 hours ago Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

Feb 6, 2017 — 14:32
— Update: 14:32

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

Feb 6, 2017 — 14:32
— Update: 14:32

The Kremlin has demanded an apology from Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for calling President Vladimir Putin “a killer.”

Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the outburst “unacceptable and offensive.”

O’Reilly made the claim during an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump, which aired in full on Sunday.

In the interview, Trump said that he respected Putin and hoped to work alongside him to defeat Islamic State.

I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing,” Trump said. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

O’Reilly challenged Trump's characterisation, calling Putin a killer.

The president appeared unperturbed by the remarks, replying, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?"

Read More: Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

The presidents comments have provoked a backlash among Republican officials.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell labeled Putin “a thug.” "The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections,” he told U.S. News network CNN. "No, I don't think there's any equivalency between the way Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does."

Republican Senator Marco Rubio also hit back.

"When has a democratic political [activist] been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa?" he said in an apparent reference to former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko. British officials have accused Russian security services of poisoning Litvinenko with polonium. 

"We are not the same as Putin," Rubio wrote.

The president gave a similar response in 2015, when MSNBC host Joe Scarborough alleged that Putin killed "journalists that don’t agree with him.” 

“Well, I think that our country does plenty of killing, too, Joe,” Trump replied.

Related
Russia
Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass

15 minutes ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

38 minutes ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

2 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

3 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

4 hours ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

2 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment

38 minutes ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

2 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

3 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

38 minutes ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

2 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

3 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

38 minutes ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

2 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

3 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

2 days ago
By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev

It’s the End of the World as the Russian Elites Know it

By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev
2 days ago

Those who control resources are becoming feudal lords who are establishing new laws for their domains.

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire

2 days, 21 hours ago
A collection of black and white photographs taken by unknown photographers gives us a glimpse into life in the expansive Russian Empire, overthrown one hundred ...

4 hours ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

2 days, 19 hours ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

2 days, 19 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

see more

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

2 days ago

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at ...

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beyond the Russian Pale

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

When the world was marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, it turned out that a lot of people didn’t know what ...

2 days ago

Russian Woman Faces Prison for Lighting Her Cigarette With a Church Candle

2 days ago

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

3 days ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

3 days ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 days ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

3 days ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Mon. Feb. 06

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

2 days ago

Russian Woman Faces Prison for Lighting Her Cigarette With a Church Candle

2 days ago

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

3 days ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

3 days ago

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

3 days ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

3 days ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

4 hours ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

2 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment

Beluga Opens at the National

2 days ago
Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at ...

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

3 days ago
What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th ...

Beluga Opens at the National

2 days ago
Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic ...

Most Read

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+