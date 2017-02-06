Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

The Kremlin has demanded an apology from Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for calling President Vladimir Putin “a killer.”

Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the outburst “unacceptable and offensive.”

O’Reilly made the claim during an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump, which aired in full on Sunday.

In the interview, Trump said that he respected Putin and hoped to work alongside him to defeat Islamic State.

“I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing,” Trump said. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

O’Reilly challenged Trump's characterisation, calling Putin a killer.



The president appeared unperturbed by the remarks, replying, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?"