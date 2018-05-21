Kremlin Defends Putin’s Bouquet for Merkel Against Allegations of Sexism
Kremlin.ru
The Kremlin has come to the defense of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to give flowers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Russian tradition.
Germany’s Bild tabloid criticized Putin’s decision to give a bouquet to Merkel when they met in Russia’s Sochi last week as a sexist “affront” to remind the German leader that she is a woman. The two leaders met to discuss issues including the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project and the Iranian nuclear deal.
Read More
Putin Seeks Common Cause With Merkel Over Trump
“For us, it’s more of a sign of good manners. These are our traditions and we’re adhering to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Govorit Moskva radio station Monday when asked about the flowers.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
May 21 2018
News
May 21 2018
News
May 21 2018