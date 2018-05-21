News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 21 2018 - 17:05

Kremlin Defends Putin’s Bouquet for Merkel Against Allegations of Sexism

Kremlin.ru

The Kremlin has come to the defense of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to give flowers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Russian tradition.

Germany’s Bild tabloid criticized Putin’s decision to give a bouquet to Merkel when they met in Russia’s Sochi last week as a sexist “affront” to remind the German leader that she is a woman. The two leaders met to discuss issues including the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project and the Iranian nuclear deal.

Read More
Putin Seeks Common Cause With Merkel Over Trump

“For us, it’s more of a sign of good manners. These are our traditions and we’re adhering to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Govorit Moskva radio station Monday when asked about the flowers.

Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
News
April 25 2018
Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
The Telegram Ban Is Forcing Ordinary Russians to Break the Law (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 24 2018
The Telegram Ban Is Forcing Ordinary Russians to Break the Law (Op-ed)
Why Hasn’t Putin Intervened in Armenia Yet? (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 25 2018
Why Hasn’t Putin Intervened in Armenia Yet? (Op-ed)

Latest news

Poll Names Cursing Capitals of Russia
Meanwhile…
May 21 2018
Poll Names Cursing Capitals of Russia
Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives in Arctic
News
May 21 2018
Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives in Arctic
New Terrorism Suspect Held After Russian Math Lecturer’s Acquittal
News
May 21 2018
New Terrorism Suspect Held After Russian Math Lecturer’s Acquittal

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox