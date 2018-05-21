Kremlin Defends Putin’s Bouquet for Merkel Against Allegations of Sexism

The Kremlin has come to the defense of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to give flowers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Russian tradition.

Germany’s Bild tabloid criticized Putin’s decision to give a bouquet to Merkel when they met in Russia’s Sochi last week as a sexist “affront” to remind the German leader that she is a woman. The two leaders met to discuss issues including the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline project and the Iranian nuclear deal.