Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey

The Kremlin defended on Wednesday its latest deal to sell anti-aircraft missiles to Turkey one day ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Ankara.

The S-400 surface-to-air missiles deal that Moscow and Ankara signed this month is seen as a snub to Turkey’s Western NATO allies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that Russian-Turkish defense cooperation complies with international law and isn’t aimed against other countries.

“That’s why no one has any reason to express any critical concerns in this regard,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying.