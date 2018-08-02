Kremlin Critic Vows to Find Killers of Russian TV Crew in Central African Republic

Flowers left by the House of Journalists in memory of Orhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko

Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said he would try to find those responsible for the murder of three journalists working for his online news organization in Central African Republic who he said had been reporting on Russian mercenaries.

Orhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko were working for TsUR, which is financed by Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky, when they were ambushed on Monday.

"I will make efforts to identify those responsible," Khodorkovsky, who now lives outside Russia, wrote on social media, giving no further details on what he intended to do.

A United Nations peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic is helping national authorities investigate the case, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York. He said UN peacekeepers had found the bodies and an abandoned vehicle.

"The bodies were transferred to a UN hospital in Sibut and were then transferred to a local hospital in Bangui by national authorities. The circumstances of the incident have not yet been established," said Haq, adding that UN police traveled to Sibut on Wednesday.

Central African Republic has been ravaged by violence since a 2013 rebellion overthrew then-President Francois Bozize.

But the zone where the men were ambushed is patrolled by armed forces in collaboration with a UN mission and has not been the site of serious recent incidents, the mission said.