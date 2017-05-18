Russia
Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

May 18, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:09

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

May 18, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:09
Vedomosti

Kremlin plans to boost voter turnout in the country's regional elections have been scrapped over fears that opposition candidates could be pushed into victory.

The Russian government had planned to launch initiatives encouraging Russians to head to polls in 16 regions scheduled to hold gubernatorial elections this September, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported Thursday.

The program will instead be canceled in five of the 16 regions where candidates from President Putin's ruling United Russia party face serious opposition, an unnamed Kremlin source told the outlet.

Party officials believe that the regions of Sverdlovsk, Yaroslavl, Kaliningrad, Kirov and Buryatia could all return opposition governors after the vote, toppling their current United Russia leaders.

Read More: Kremlin Plans Record Turnout for 2018 Elections

Vedomosti reported in February that the Kremlin hoped for a strong turnout in the gubernatorial elections in order to shore up support before the presidential elections in 2018.

Officials are currently hoping for a 70 percent turnout, with 70 percent of votes cast for United Russia, the newspaper reported.

5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

New issue — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
6 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
6 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

