Kremlin Considers U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Illegal Interference
John Bolton and Steven Mnuchin announce economic sanctions against Venezuela (Jim Young / Reuters)
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company amounted to illegal and open interference in the Latin American country's domestic affairs.
Moscow is assessing the impact of the sanctions on Russia and intends to use all legal mechanisms at its disposable to protect Russia's interests in Venezuela in light of the sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.