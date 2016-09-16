Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

Russia's presidential administration is to splash out 79 million rubles ($1.2 million) on a new media monitoring service until the end of the year, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Friday.

The system named “Katyusha,” was developed by Moscow-based tech company M-13 over the past five years.

The program monitors more than 20,000 media sources, and was developed without public funds, said M-13 CEO Alexander Badikov.

"The system allows real-time, high-precision monitoring on a wide range of topics, so that information and its spread can be assessed, and that the user can quickly respond to threats,” he said.



