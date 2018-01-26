Kremlin Blasts Dutch Hacking Story as ‘Anti-Russian Hysteria'
Dmitry Peskov / Kremlin Press Service
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has ridiculed reports that the Dutch intelligence agency tipped off the U.S. about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Dutch media reported Thursday that the country’s AIVD intelligence agency breached a team of Russian hackers operating from Moscow who targetted the 2016 U.S. election. The Dutch spy agency reportedly tipped off the FBI about the group’s leaks of Democratic Party emails and attempts to break into a U.S. State Department network.
Peskov said the reports pourеd "fuel on the fire of the anti-Russian hysteria that is taking place in America,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday.
“We have not seen any statements about this from Dutch intelligence services, and relying on the findings of Dutch newspapers is not reliable,” he added.