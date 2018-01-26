Kremlin Blasts Dutch Hacking Story as ‘Anti-Russian Hysteria'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has ridiculed reports that the Dutch intelligence agency tipped off the U.S. about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Dutch media reported Thursday that the country’s AIVD intelligence agency breached a team of Russian hackers operating from Moscow who targetted the 2016 U.S. election. The Dutch spy agency reportedly tipped off the FBI about the group’s leaks of Democratic Party emails and attempts to break into a U.S. State Department network.