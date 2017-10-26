Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
56 minutes ago Kremlin Blanks ‘Annexation’ From German President’s Speech on Crimea
1 hour ago Amnesty Says Russian Prison Convoy Conditions 'Evoke Gulag Era'
15 hours ago Moscow Authorities Allow Nationalist March
Russia
Amnesty Says Russian Prison Convoy Conditions 'Evoke Gulag Era'
Russia
Moscow Authorities Allow Nationalist March
Russia
Ksenia Sobchak, Who Wants to Be President, Reignites Crimea Controversy
Russia
Stabbed Russian Radio Host Rapidly Recovering, Doctors Say
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Blanks ‘Annexation’ From German President’s Speech on Crimea

Oct 26, 2017 — 10:02
— Update: 10:58

Kremlin Blanks ‘Annexation’ From German President’s Speech on Crimea

Oct 26, 2017 — 10:02
— Update: 10:58
Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Vladimir Putin / Kremlin Press Service

The Kremlin's transcript of a speech by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Crimea edited his text to replace the word “annexation.”

Western countries, including Germany, imposed economic sanctions on Russia after it annexed the Black Sea peninsula in March 2014.

In the first trip to Moscow by a German head of state since October 2010, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday that ties between Russia and Germany were “far from normal.”

“There are still open wounds and unresolved issues, first and foremost when it comes to the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which are a burden and remain a burden on our relationship," he said.

Putin and German President Steinmeier in Moscow on Wednesday Ruptly TV

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Steinmeier stressed the need to repair bilateral ties and seek common ground.

“Our goal should be to overcome the major difficulties of the last years. We should confront these differences of views with more predictability, installing some minimum level of trust."

A transcript of the briefing on the Kremlin’s website and a live translation on the Kremlin-funded RT television network’s Ruptly service omitted the word “annexation” from Steinmeier’s statement to the press.

Instead, the translation on the Kremlin website cited him as saying “Crimea becoming part of Russia," and Ruptly’s interpreter translated the word as “reunification.” 

Related
Russia
Crimean Tatar Lawmaker Handed 2 Years on Separatism Charges
World
Embassy in Pyongyang Points to North Korean Atlas Showing Crimea as Russia
Russia
Ksenia Sobchak, Who Wants to Be President, Reignites Crimea Controversy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+