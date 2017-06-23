Russia
Kremlin Ballet to Perform in Moscow's Iconic Metro

The Kremlin Ballet company is set to perform in the Moscow metro system as part of a special event to celebrate the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The company will perform scenes from "Swan Lake," "The Nutcracker" and "Don Quixote" at the Novoslobodskaya station on the evening of June 25.

"Thousands of fans from all over the world have come to Moscow for the Confederations Cup,” a Moscow Metro spokesperson told Russia's Interfax news agency. “We're holding this unique event because we want them to have great memories of visiting our country.”

The Confederations Cup began on June 17 and will continue until July 2. It is the first time that the football tournament has been held in Russia.

