Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

The Kremlin is urging Russia’s regional governors to harness their creativity in their bid to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

Instead of a few solemn words in the local press, politicians have been unofficially asked by the presidential administration to take a more playful approach to the occasion, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday.

Valery Shantsev, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, was one of those who heard the call, creating his own take on 2016’s biggest social media craze, the mannequin challenge, for the special day.

"A woman is a riddle and a mystery," he said, “[but men] "are ready to solve [that puzzle] every day." He also urged women to "shine, enchant and inspire."