Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may meet before this year's G20 summit in July.



During a daily press briefing with journalists at the Kremlin, Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Trump would take place, "In all likelihood."

Peskov additionally said that a Jan. 28 telephone conversation between the two presidents had been "constructive," and had covered topics including international discussions and security and counter terrorism.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place July 7-8 in Hamburg.