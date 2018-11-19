News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 19 2018 - 17:11

Kremlin Allocates Money for Legal Fees of Russians Tried in U.S.

Pixabay

The Russian government has earmarked funds to help pay the legal fees of Russian nationals standing trial in the United States in the wake of several high-profile legal cases.

In a government decree published Friday, the state said it would subsidize the Russian Association of Lawyers “to represent certain Russian citizens in U.S. courts on questions relating to the violation of their rights and freedoms.” Russian officials have called the arrest of nationals including Maria Butina, who was charged in July with acting as an agent of the Russian government, as fabricated.

Read More
Russia's Foreign Ministry Launches #FreeMariaButina Campaign

The subsidy will pay the Russian nationals’ legal fees, transportation, accommodation and other needs related to court proceedings. The Kremlin, according to the decree, also guarantees to shoulder the costs of future class-action lawsuits.

“This may have to do with providing qualified legal assistance to those who are unable to afford these services,” the Vedomosti business daily quoted Nektorov, Saveliev & Partners lawyer Ilya Rachkov as saying.

He named drug-trafficking convict Konstantin Yaroshenko, arms-smuggling prisoner Viktor Bout and suspected foreign agent Maria Butina as the likely beneficiaries of the new appropriation.

“You need to have a lot of money or receive third-party funding to go to American courts, whether you’re a plaintiff or a defendant,” Rachkov was quoted as saying.

U.S. Orchestrated Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria, Defense Ministry Says
News
Oct. 25 2018
U.S. Orchestrated Drone Attack on Russian Base in Syria, Defense Ministry Says
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court

Latest news

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs
Meanwhile…
Nov. 19 2018
Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs
Russia's Gazprom Says Offshore Part of TurkStream Is Complete
News
Nov. 19 2018
Russia's Gazprom Says Offshore Part of TurkStream Is Complete
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria
News
Nov. 19 2018
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

Meanwhile…

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

News

Moscow Named in World's Top 10 'Best' Cities

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

Sign up for our weekly newsletter