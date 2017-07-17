Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party

A court judge in southern Russia who allegedly splurged $2 million on her daughter’s wedding party is coming under fire for extravagant spending.

Yelena Khakhaleva, a deputy chairperson in the Krasnodar regional court hosted the party, which was attended by several Russian celebrities, in the city’s most expensive restaurant.

Sergei Zhorin, a prominent celebrity lawyer based in Moscow, blasted the judge’s spending, saying her colleagues earned so little they were forced to eat dust.

“If you who work for a monthly 20,000 rubles, eight hours per day, then you eat dust,” Zhorin wrote of the party on Instagram. “Your colleagues who attempt to fight for justice in the Krasnodar regional court eat dust.”