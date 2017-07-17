Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
20 minutes ago Russian Conglomerate AFK Sistema Announces 3.9Bln Technical Default
3 hours ago Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party
6 hours ago Relatives of MH17 Victims Call on Russia to ‘Stop Playing Games’
Russia
Russian Conglomerate AFK Sistema Announces 3.9Bln Technical Default
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Russia
Relatives of MH17 Victims Call on Russia to ‘Stop Playing Games’
Russia
Anti-Corruption Protests Didn’t Make Navalny More Popular — Poll
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party

July 17, 2017 — 12:20
— Update: 12:40

Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party

July 17, 2017 — 12:20
— Update: 12:40
Yelena Khakhaleva, a deputy chairperson in the Krasnodar regional court. compromat.ws

A court judge in southern Russia who allegedly splurged $2 million on her daughter’s wedding party is coming under fire for extravagant spending.

Yelena Khakhaleva, a deputy chairperson in the Krasnodar regional court hosted the party, which was attended by several Russian celebrities, in the city’s most expensive restaurant.

Sergei Zhorin, a prominent celebrity lawyer based in Moscow, blasted the judge’s spending, saying her colleagues earned so little they were forced to eat dust.

“If you who work for a monthly 20,000 rubles, eight hours per day, then you eat dust,” Zhorin wrote of the party on Instagram. “Your colleagues who attempt to fight for justice in the Krasnodar regional court eat dust.”

“This is not just a feast at a time of plague. This is a spit in your faces. In our faces!” he said.

In a video leaked to REN TV, pop singers Valery Meladze and Nikolai Baskov appear on stage hosting the wedding. Pop diva Vera Brezhneva was allegedly invited to the party too.

The marriage celebrations took place in Krasnodar’s most expensive restaurant, the Galich Hall. The celebrities are believed to have been paid about 400,000 euros to attend. The newlyweds received a Bentley, among other lavish gifts.

The bride's husband is an unidentified official from the Krasnodar regional department of the Investigative Committee.

According to Khakhaleva’s 2016 public income declaration, she earned 2,641,000 rubles ($43,300).

Related
Moscow
Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement
Russia
Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud
Meanwhile…
Attempt to Increase Pay for Public Servants Ends in Double Salary for Siberian Deputies
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+