Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party

A court judge in southern Russia who allegedly splurged $2 million on her daughter’s wedding party is coming under fire for extravagant spending.
Yelena Khakhaleva, a deputy chairperson in the Krasnodar regional court hosted the party, which was attended by several Russian celebrities, in the city’s most expensive restaurant.
Sergei Zhorin, a prominent celebrity lawyer based in Moscow, blasted the judge’s spending, saying her colleagues earned so little they were forced to eat dust.
“If you who work for a monthly 20,000 rubles, eight hours per day, then you eat dust,” Zhorin wrote of the party on Instagram. “Your colleagues who attempt to fight for justice in the Krasnodar regional court eat dust.”
“This is not just a feast at a time of plague. This is a spit in your faces. In our faces!” he said.
In a video leaked to REN TV, pop singers Valery Meladze and Nikolai Baskov appear on stage hosting the wedding. Pop diva Vera Brezhneva was allegedly invited to the party too.
The marriage celebrations took place in Krasnodar’s most expensive restaurant, the Galich Hall. The celebrities are believed to have been paid about 400,000 euros to attend. The newlyweds received a Bentley, among other lavish gifts.
The bride's husband is an unidentified official from the Krasnodar regional department of the Investigative Committee.
According to Khakhaleva’s 2016 public income declaration, she earned 2,641,000 rubles ($43,300).