No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors
2 hours ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Premiere of Christopher Durand’s winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play at Satirikon
Konstantin Raikin stages Christopher Durand’s comedy that blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day ado and social networking. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Read more
The Russians Are Coming!
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
An epic fantasy action adventure from Guy Ritchie starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur
The bold new story introduces a streetwise young Arthur who runs the back alleys of Londonium with his gang, unaware of the life he was born for until he grasps hold of the sword Excalibur—and with it, his future. Instantly challenged by the power of Excalibur, Arthur is forced to make some hard choices. Throwing in with the Resistance and a mysterious young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, face down his demons and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents and become King. Read more