No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

An investigation into a violent attack on environmental activists has ended without any arrests or charges, according to reporting by OVD-info.

In September 2016, eight men assaulted environmental activists from Greenpeace and Ecological Watch who were working as volunteer firefighters in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The assailants slashed car tires and even threw a flash-bang grenade into an activist's vehicle.

Some of the activists were beaten so badly they suffered a broken nose and broken ribs. In the most violent incident, a volunteer firefighter was thrown to the ground and had a gun pointed at him.