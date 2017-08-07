Russian Ambassador Kislyak on Meeting With Trump Advisor Flynn: ‘There Were no Secrets’

In his first public appearance since his return from Washington, Sergei Kislyak said his meeting with Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was part of his job description.

“Any diplomat, Russian or not, works to better understand the political situation of the place where he is stationed,” Kislyak said during the “Press Conference” program on Rossia-24 state television on Saturday.

Kislyak’s name has been at the center of spiralling allegations of collusion with the Russian authorities by people close to Trump. Flynn was forced to resign just one month after taking up his position as Trump’s first national security advisor on allegations that he had had been in contact with Kislyak around the U.S. election campaign to discuss the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Kislyak’s name has also been connected to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.