1 minute ago The Moscow Times Releases its Second Chinese-Language Issue Today
33 minutes ago Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish
52 minutes ago Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws
Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

May 11, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:19

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

May 11, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:19
Sergei Kislyak Cliff Owen / AP

Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak is shifting jobs. Sergei Kislyak will be transitioning from his current role as U.S. Ambassador in Washington DC to the UN in New York.

Kislyak has been nominated by Russia to lead a new UN body on combatting terrorism, the Vedomosti newspaper has reported. The new body is still in the planning phase and will be voted on by the General Assembly in the coming weeks.

Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

This is not Kislak’s first foray at the UN. After graduating from the Academy of Foreign Trade in 1977, his first appointment was in 1981 as part of the USSR’s Permanent Mission to the UN. He served there until 1985.

The State Duma and Federation Council will hold hearings on appointing Anatoly Antonov as a successor to Kislyak to in Washington.

