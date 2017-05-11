Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak is shifting jobs. Sergei Kislyak will be transitioning from his current role as U.S. Ambassador in Washington DC to the UN in New York.

Kislyak has been nominated by Russia to lead a new UN body on combatting terrorism, the Vedomosti newspaper has reported. The new body is still in the planning phase and will be voted on by the General Assembly in the coming weeks.