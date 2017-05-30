Russia
'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting
The Noble Survivors
Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

May 30, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:26

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

May 30, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 18:26
Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS

A 22-year-old student has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for the brutal murder of celebrated Russian journalist Dmitry Tsilikin.

Sergei Kosyrev stabbed Tsilikin more than 30 times in the journalist’s apartment in St. Petersburg March last year.

Tsilikin stole the 54-year-old’s phone phone, laptop and wallet.

In a closed hearing, the court heard that the pair had initially met on the internet. Kosyrev later attacked Tsilikin following a “sudden quarrel.”

Joseph Gabunia, the student's lawyer, told RIA Novosti his client intends to appeal the verdict.

Read More: Was a St. Petersburg Journalist Brutally Killed for Being Gay?

Dmitry Tsilikin was a well-known art and music critic. He contributed to Russian newspapers Vedomosti and Kommersant, St. Petersburg's Theater Magazine and also hosted several television programs.

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire
United Russia Accuses U.S. Media of Meddling in 2016 Duma Elections

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Theater

A Common Story

Tue. May. 30 Wed. Jun. 21
Gogol Center
06:00 p.m.

Kirill Serebrennikov’s updated version of Ivan Goncharov’s 19th-century novel about an enthusiastic young provincial in St. Petersburg. Read more

Read more

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

7 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

7 hours ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

7 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

7 hours ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

7 hours ago

Summer Music in Moscow

7 hours ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

1 day, 1 hour ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

18 hours ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

1 day ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

New issue — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
5 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
5 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

1 day ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

1 day ago
It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with ...

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

1 day ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar ...
Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that ...

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

