Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

The Ukrainian capital of Kiev has been chosen to host the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union and the National Television Company of Ukraine (NTU) announced Friday.

The cities of Odessa and Dnipro were also in the running, but Kiev was chosen for its hotels, transport links, architecture and nightlife.



"In the course of the selection we were deeply impressed with the efforts made by the bidding cities, the professionalism of their teams and the serious approach to their participation in the bid,” deputy director general of NTU, Victoria Romanova said, according to the official announcement on the Eurovision website.



Kiev plans to host the 62nd Eurovision contest at the International Exhibition Center, which has a capacity of 11,000. The capital hosted the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest and the 2009 and 2013 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.



Ukraine won the right to host next year's competition after Jamala took first prize at the Stockholm final with more than 500 points. Russia, the bookmakers' favorite, came in third place, behind Australia.



Jamala's victory and her winning song "1944" on Stalin's deportation of the Tatars was immediately dubbed “political” in Russia.

Russian officials have already suggested a variety of musical talents who could win next year's contest.



The live semi-finals will take place on May 9 and 11, 2017. The final will be held on May 13, 2017 — mark your calendar.

