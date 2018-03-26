The Kemerovo Shopping Mall Fire: What We Know So Far

A massive fire swept through the Winter Cherry shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, killing at least 64 people. The victims included children who were allegedly locked inside an upper-floor cinema watching cartoons. Here’s what we know so far.

The victims

* At least 64 people died in the fire, according to the latest death toll published by Russia’s Investigative Committee.

* Fifty-eight bodies have been recovered from the site so far. It is unclear if any people were still unaccounted for, but 11 people were being treated in hospital, including an 11-year-old boy who was in a serious condition.



* Some 200 petting zoo animals housed in the mall, including rabbits, hedgehogs, squirrels and foxes, died in the fire.



The causes

* Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into death through negligence and fire safety violations.

* Investigators say there were serious building violations at the mall, including blocked fire escapes.

* Russian media outlets are considering three theories, including an electrical short-circuit, arson by teenagers or an accident involving candles lit during a children’s birthday party.

